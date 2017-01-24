Joseph Boyden and the Questions Surrounding His Indigenous Heritage

The Giller Prize award-winning author has struggled to be honest and forthcoming when it comes to his heritage

By Brady Coyle, Staff Writer

Acclaimed Canadian author Joseph Boyden has found himself in the midst of a national controversy, following a report from Aboriginal Peoples Television Network that questioned his “shapeshifting Indigenous identity”.

In the report, written by Jorge Barrera and published on December 23, APTN questions the authenticity of Boyden’s heritage, citing the Network’s thorough investigation, which concluded there was no evidence of Indigenous family members. The other issue Barrera brings up is the inconsistencies in Boyden’s own accounts of his ancestry.

“Over the years, Boyden has variously claimed his family’s roots extended to the Métis, Mi’kmaq, Ojibway and Nipmuc peoples,” wrote Barrera, in his article on Boyden’s heritage.

There are several issues that stem from Boyden’s questionable Indigenous bloodlines. The first problem is that he has become the face of Canada’s Indigenous population. Since APTN published their report, many have found it difficult to believe that a recently, self-proclaimed “white kid from Willowdale with Native roots” can speak authentically about Indigenous experiences.

There are some who have theorized Boyden’s use of Indigenous bloodlines to help with his writing career. Boyden has won numerous writing awards, including several that are exclusive to individuals with Indigenous heritage, like the McNally Robinson Aboriginal Book of the Year Award. The awards he has won come with substantial cash prizes, including the Giller Prize, which earns the recipient $50 thousand.

“His [Boyden’s] accepting of speaking gigs, prize money and other financial rewards meant for Indigenous creators blurs the line between ‘cultural appropriation’ and stealing,” writes Denise Balkissoon regarding Boyden, in an article for The Globe and Mail.

The most pressing issue seems to be why someone with questionable Indigenous background has become the face of the Canadian Indigenous community. There are certainly more qualified people, with deeper connections to their heritage that could fill this role.

While these are questions that do need answering, and Boyden needs to take accountability for his lack of honesty and clarity in regards to his ancestry, his contributions to the Indigenous community remain widely recognized.

“His [Boyden’s] place among us was built by writing about, giving back to and befriending us,” writes Wab Kinew, an Anishinaabe author and member of the Legislative Assembly of Manitoba. “Some, such as myself, continue to claim him. I cannot give him a status card or confer on him the right to identify as Anishinaabe. But I can tell you if he keeps coming back, he will have a place in our circle.”

Individuals who do support Boyden, including Kinew, still want an apology and an explanation from Boyden. However, they do not feel that the community should cast him aside. Boyden has shed light on Indigenous issues, and through his novels, has raised the level of awareness in Canada, in regards to these issues.

Joseph Boyden does have questions to answer and, being a highly celebrated author, these questions will be answered. In the meantime, for those who have been inspired by Boyden’s writing to learn more about Indigenous history and experiences, here is a piece of advice from Wab Kinew:

“Yes, read Joseph Boyden. But also read authors who have lived a more Indigenous experience.”