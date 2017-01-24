Dear Editor:

PETA’s campaigns are effective because they’re impossible to ignore. They may make some people laugh or anger others, but above all, they get people thinking and talking about the fact that what we choose to eat or wear or how we entertain ourselves are matters of life and death to animals.

Our work has helped people realize that experimenting on animals isn’t just cruel, it’s derailing the discovery of cures and treatments for diseases. Nine out of ten experimental drugs fail in human trials, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, because experiments on animals cannot accurately predict how drugs will affect humans. While animals and humans are alike in our ability to feel pain and suffer, physiological responses can differ vastly between species.

PETA’s mission is to stop animal suffering wherever it occurs—from laboratories, to circus boxcars, to the communities surrounding our Sam Simon Center headquarters in Virginia. Where there is a need, we roll up our sleeves and get involved: Last year alone, we spayed and neutered more than 15,000 cats and dogs, all at little to no cost to their guardians, preventing countless more animals from being born only to end up on the streets or in shelters.

We provide free veterinary care, food, water, doghouses, straw bedding, flea and fly-strike prevention, and more to neglected dogs who are kept chained outdoors 24/7. PETA’s shelter of last resort offers a peaceful end to suffering for animals who are beyond hope of rehabilitation, including hundreds who have been brought to us by people who couldn’t afford a veterinarian’s euthanasia fees. We transfer adoptable animals to local open-admission shelters and we’ve also found perfect homes for many lucky animals ourselves.

I invite readers to visit www.PETASaves.com to learn more about our work to help all animals.

