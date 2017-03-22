Hot Topics

The Argus is BUMPIN’

Posted By: Editor March 22, 2017

 

By: Mac Orlando

Something that has drawn me into creating CDs and playlists for the people in my life is the connection developed, or strengthened, between whomever I specifically selected those songs for and myself. I have an opportunity to either show a person what they mean to me, what I know about them, or what I think they’d like. In some ways, I imagine a tiny Mac whispering song titles into the minds of those listening.  Understanding someone’s music taste is like opening Pandora’s Box, and to hear the words “I really like that playlist you made!” is – quite literally – music to my ears.

Being the Night Manager at The Study, I have the face-to-face opportunity to gauge how a portion of our school community reacts to the music I play. This blessing of a position has given me the opportunity to share what I love to listen to, and hopefully what others enjoy as well. When I was asked to make this playlist for the university’s newspaper, I was extremely humbled. I get to design a list of sweet, sweet tunes that I think an ENTIRE student and staff population could identify and jam to? What an honour!

So, here’s what I’ve come up with! 10 songs from different genres and artists that, I believe, flow nicely together. Plug in some headphones, open up that essay you’ve been procrastinating on, and start jivin’!

Song Title Artist Album
Warm on a Cold Night Honne Warm on a Cold Night
Take It Easy Archie James Cavanaugh Black and White Raven
Cold Blooded Gary Clark Jr. The Story of Sonny Boy Slim
Diddy Bop (ft. Cam O’bi & Raury Noname Telefone
Wasting Time Kids These Days Traphouse Cuts
Eanan A Tribe Called Red We Are The Halluci Nation
Perfect World Allen Stone Radius
Brokedown The California Honeydrops A River’s Invitation
Desiree Sean Rowe Madman
Capital City Five Alarm Funk Sweat

 

 

