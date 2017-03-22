The Argus is BUMPIN’

By: Mac Orlando

Something that has drawn me into creating CDs and playlists for the people in my life is the connection developed, or strengthened, between whomever I specifically selected those songs for and myself. I have an opportunity to either show a person what they mean to me, what I know about them, or what I think they’d like. In some ways, I imagine a tiny Mac whispering song titles into the minds of those listening. Understanding someone’s music taste is like opening Pandora’s Box, and to hear the words “I really like that playlist you made!” is – quite literally – music to my ears.

Being the Night Manager at The Study, I have the face-to-face opportunity to gauge how a portion of our school community reacts to the music I play. This blessing of a position has given me the opportunity to share what I love to listen to, and hopefully what others enjoy as well. When I was asked to make this playlist for the university’s newspaper, I was extremely humbled. I get to design a list of sweet, sweet tunes that I think an ENTIRE student and staff population could identify and jam to? What an honour!

So, here’s what I’ve come up with! 10 songs from different genres and artists that, I believe, flow nicely together. Plug in some headphones, open up that essay you’ve been procrastinating on, and start jivin’!