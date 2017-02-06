Deconstructing Lakehead University’s Sexual Violence Policy

By: Gregory McGrath-Goudie

On March 8th, 2016, Bill 132—the Sexual Violence and Harassment Action Plan Act—was passed by the government of Ontario. The bill requires Ontario postsecondary institutions to implement legislation addressing on-campus sexual violence, while also outlining procedures for how these institutions will respond to incidences of sexual violence. In addition to these requirements, Bill 132 also requires Ontario postsecondary institutions to actively consider the voices of students, who are the primary victims of sexual violence, in the formation of the policies that are set out to protect them. Lakehead University’s Sexual Violence Response Policy subsequently took effect on December 21st, 2016, although many feel that the students—particularly in Orillia—were not given an adequate voice in the policy’s formation. Consequentially, there are many clauses within the policy that do not reflect the “survivor-centred” approach that it purports to have.

When a victim of sexual violence speaks out about their experience, it is generally expected that strict confidentiality will be maintained—unless, of course, the student body at large or the victim in question will be placed at risk if strict confidentiality is kept intact. Clause 8.5.1, however, merely states that the “University Community Member who receives [a] Disclosure should maintain strict confidentiality with respect to that Disclosure,” which creates a legislative loophole in which a University Community Member is not actually required to maintain confidentiality at all. The phrasing of this clause does not account for the individual feelings of a victim who speaks out; rather, it removes liability from any University Community Member that chooses to breach confidentiality on an unnecessary basis.

Building on clause 8.5.1, the policy can seem intent on using language that discourages victims from speaking out. Although a formal complaint does require an investigation, the inclusion of the word “allege(d)”—five times throughout the document—may contribute to the fact that 9 out of 10 incidences of sexual violence and harassment are undocumented, as reported by both the Canadian Federation of Students and Statistics Canada. At any rate, the word’s recurrent use places a daunting responsibility on a victim to prove that they are, indeed, a victim. Within Lakehead’s policy, a formal complaint to the Office of Human Rights and Equity (which is in Thunder Bay) may ultimately result in adjudication from a panel of three individuals, who are to be chosen by the Office of Human Rights and Equity. Although the panel may be formed of individuals from the larger Orillia and Thunder Bay communities, the policy states in clause 11.5.3 that “Panels must have university representation whereas community representation is not mandatory,” which potentially creates a conflict of interest insofar as the university desires to wilfully portray itself as a safe community.

On top of the problematic clauses within the policy itself, it can at times seem laden with jargon and inaccessible to a victim in the process of deciding whether or not they would like to speak out. For example, clause 10.1, which addresses interim measures that may be instated in an ongoing investigation, reads as follows:

“The University may implement Interim Measures when the University concludes that such measures are necessary to protect the safety and security of another University Community Member regardless of whether a formal Report or Complaint has been made under this Policy.”

Official documents are traditionally full of confusing language, and it would be helpful if up-to-date, straightforward steps were outlined in a separate document and made available to students alongside the policy itself, which may be accessed at https://www.lakeheadu.ca/faculty-and-staff/policies/general/sexual-violence-response-policy. That way, victims of sexual violence trying to weigh their options would have a straightforward manner of doing so.

Lakehead Orillia students have already expressed a desire to see amendments made to the policy. Christina Petsinis, a member of LUSU’s Board of Directors, stated the following:

“Lakehead’s sexual violence policy—presented to students just a few weeks before it needed to be submitted to the province—is atrocious. It is full of legal jargon that is inaccessible to most students, laden with victim-blaming language, and contains loopholes for the University to skip around confidentiality. It claims it is survivor-centered but does not actually show that anywhere in the document. We have leaps and bounds of work to do to ensure this policy is amended soon. It needs to reflect and serve students effectively, and so far, it does a very bad job at that.”

Aaron Hiltz, an Orillia student and current candidate for the Board of Directors, expresses similar sentiments: “This policy does not adequately provide clear, coherent or reasonable terminology pertaining to sexual violence. It is not victim-centred and requires immediate amendment.”

Beyond the policy’s content, Orillia students were actively ignored in the process that led to its formation. Sami Pritchard, LUSU’s VP Orillia, had the following to say regarding the involvement of Orillia students in the process:

“In November, a group of Lakehead – Orillia students attended one of the consultation sessions – only to have had 25 minutes of the 1 and a half hour consultation session spent listening to staff defend administration’s processes following concerns raised by student survivors of sexual violence. Student survivors came to the table to talk about this policy and their concerns were dismissed, not just by way of said consultation session, but by leaving them out of conversations leading up to this. It was requested that the notes taken during our consultation be circulated to those who were present in the meeting out of concern that the notes were not adequately representative of our feedback – but those notes were never circulated.

It was also asked that another consultation session be held as we were unable to get through all that needed to be discussed. It was not until November 29th after all policy feedback was due by end of day, that these students were reached back out to, to set up a time to again be consulted. A doodle poll was circulated and as a student’s union we did our part in sharing this poll widely with students. On November 29th by 5pm an email was sent back to students who filled out the poll indicating that a time had been selected for the 30th to have the additional consultation session. This session had a start time that was not indicated on the doodle poll for students to declare their availability. This session was also not shared through the media and communications bulletin that went out earlier that evening. It was addressed on November 30th that students had great concern that the meeting would not be useful in that no changes will be made to the policy given the due date of December 1st for final feedback.”

If Lakehead University truly wished to live up to Bill 132, it should have begun the process of communicating with its Orillia students well before November. Although the bill took effect on September 8th, 2016, and required universities to submit their standalone policies to the government by January 1st, 2017, the passing of the bill in March 2016 gave Lakehead abundant time to communicate with its Orillia students regarding its imminent sexual violence policy—time that was quite clearly squandered.

Despite the myriad problems surrounding Lakehead’s Sexual Violence Response Policy, there is a victory in the sense that we do have legislation concerning sexual violence at our university. According to the Canadian Federation of Students, only 9 of Canada’s 78 universities had such legislation in November 2014. However, there are most certainly amendments to be made to the document, as well as to the process in which student voices are heard. Orillia’s Campaigns Commissioner, Betty Wondimu, has been working with LUSU to get students to speak about the legislation, and shares her concerns about the lack of students’ voice in its formation:

“Just this past week the student union provided students with a platform to review the sexual assault policy and students were able to thoroughly examine the policy. The concerns that were raised were numerous and continue to grow. […] Overwhelmingly consensus has been on the fact that this document is not survivor-centric. The policy clearly states, ‘The Purpose of this policy is to articulate the University’s commitment to supporting survivors of sexual violence and addressing incidences of sexual violence.’ How can these claims be supported when in actuality there was a lack of student representation in the creation of this document?”

The Canadian Federation of Students reports that 50% of self-reported sexual violence victims are between the ages of 15 and 24—the ages when people finish high school and attend university or college. This figure demonstrates the gravity that Lakehead’s policy carries in protecting people—most will pass through this institution at the most vulnerable time of their lives. With that being said, it is entirely reasonable for students to expect more of a voice when the document eventually goes under review.