By: Tamara Spence, Sports and Recreation Editor

Fishing is a way of life – it’s something that takes time to appreciate because the nature of the cast is not engrained in each person. I like to think of fishing as a tradition that’s deep rooted in who we are and our survival. A lot of those traits don’t leave us; they just need to be nurtured over time. Fly-fishing is a traditional method of fishing and Thunder Bay is fortunate to have a group of anglers that are passionate about this type of angling. Fly-fishing opportunities in our area are endless, and with its growth in popularity, additional opportunities are coming as a result. One of our local organizations has taken the opportunity to continue to engage our community through media with the third annual Fly-Fishing Film Tour. “The spirit of the event is to come out for a good time. We want people to watch our videos, to comment on them. We love the dialogue that comes after the films,” stated Sean Murray of the Northshore Steelhead Association and Film Committee.

Originally the Northshore Steelhead Association had thought of bringing in the film for membership, but thought it would be a great opportunity to bring awareness to the fly-fishing club and community. Murray expressed his genuine excitement and anticipation about the upcoming event on February 11th at Thunder Bay Community Auditorium. Murray stated, “People come out for the cinematography and they see different parts of the world. When you watch those videos, the catching of the fish is what we’re there for of course: the fishing videos. But it’s so much more than that. You learn about the cultures of some of the different people. You learn about the people and their families who have been engaged in these fisheries for thousands of years.”

True to the previous years, we can expect some great clips from around the world. One of the videos that will featured is titled “At the End of the Rainbow”, and will allow the audience to explore how fly-fishing can aid in recognition of how beautiful the world is that surrounds us and how fly-fishing can protect these elements. The Fly-Fishing Film Tour also will have a very down-to-earth film that I am sure many anglers can relate to. “Old Friends New Fish” is based around three women who have remained friends for over twenty years through ever-changing lives and obligations. In the film they return to the river where they all met twenty years prior. Additionally the Fly-Fishing Film Tour will include trout and salmon fishing in Alaska among other great films. It’s important to understand that the film is more than fishing, but it’s also the development of community. Murray made note that “there’s a story that transcends just catching fish and you can see that n resonating with our audience that keeps coming back year after year.”

The Fly Fishing Film Tour isn’t just for fly-fishing anglers – it’s for all anglers and anyone interested in understanding the art, tradition and harmony that is included in fishing. As local angler Cohen Lewis expressed, “Not only does it show exciting global flying films but also brings together the local fly-fishing community”

Murray concluded, “It’s important to note that less than half of the people that come to our event are actually fly-fishing anglers.” The film committee is expecting a heathy outcome of 500 attendees to this year’s viewing.

The Northshore Steelhead Association is planning on continuing to make this an annual event and have a few announcements in the future for the direction of the film festival. Proceeds from event will be returned to our community through the Northshore Steelhead Association where great work on our Lake Superior tributaries will continue.