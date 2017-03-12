Murphy named to OUA All-Freshman team

By: John Payetta

Freshman defenseman Patrick Murphy was named to the OUA West All-Freshman team after an impressive debut season with the Lakehead Thunderwolves. The native of St. Catharines, Ontario, scored 3 goals and added 11 assists in 28 OUA regular season contests, giving him the second-highest point total among rookie blue liners in the West Division. Murphy led all Lakehead rearguards in scoring this season, tallying 5 goals and 12 assists for 17 points while appearing in all 36 of the Thunderwolves’ games during the 2016-17 campaign.